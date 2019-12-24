LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Transportation or ArDOT, reminds drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDriveArkansas.com before traveling during the holiday season.
Extensive highway improvements continue through the state. With those improvements come work zones. To aid in your holiday travel, ArDOT has been working hard to open as many lanes as possible. Still, travelers will likely face work zones and possible delays due to increased traffic volume.
Overall travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 3.9% over last year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The AAA predicts that more than 104.8 million Americans will travel by automobile through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
To help motorists find ways around crashes and work zone backups on interstates, IDriveArkansas.com features alternate routes. It displays linkages between the interstate corridors and secondary routes that motorists may consider when travel is delayed.
