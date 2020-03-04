Unofficial election results show the incumbent school board candidate at Alpena was defeated in Tuesday’s election and there won’t be a runoff in the three-way race for an open Valley Springs School Board position.
The Alpena School District consists of voters in Boone, Carroll and Newton counties. Incumbent Kenny Underdown was challenged by Lynette Cantwell in the election. Underdown won in both Carroll and Newton counties, but Cantwell carried Boone County with about 66% of the vote. Combined totals from the three counties showed:
Cantwell — 293
Underdown — 221
At Valley Springs, Terry Ware, Michael Watkins and Amy Deaton were contestants for the seat held by Chris Graddy. Unofficial results showed:
Ware — 90
Watkins — 210
Deaton — 334
A total of 4,778 of the roughly 23,700 registered voters in Boone County cast ballots over the two-week early voting period and on Tuesday for a 20% total turnout, records show.
About 62% of those voters chose the Republican primary and about 35% chose the Democratic ballot. The remaining 3% chose to vote only in the non-partisan judicial election. About 38% of total votes were cast during early voting and 1% were absentee ballots.
Officials say the Boone County Election Commission will meet Friday, March 13, to certify election results.
In Carroll County, officials report that both incumbents were defeated in races for one school board seat and a constable position.
At Green Forest, Alechia Meador challenged incumbent Peggy A. James for the school board position. Unofficial results show:
James — 277
Meador — 506
In the Polo constable race, challenger Randy Langhover defeated incumbent Jeffery B. Usrey. Unofficial results show:
Langhover — 72
Usrey — 51
