Isabel McNutt will be crowned 2019 Harrison High School Homecoming Queen during activities at 1:40 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
The daughter of Mike and Kelly McNutt will be crowned Homecoming Queen during the assembly that starts at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in Goblin Arena. Her escorts will be Colton Shaver, son of Clark and Paula Shaver; Zach Schaffer, son of Matt and Becca Schaffer; Gabe Huskey, son of Jimmy and Micha Huskey; Bryant Ulrich, son of Dane and Lisa Ulrich; and Honorary Escort Eli McNutt, son of Mike and Kelly McNutt. Her game escort will be Mike McNutt at 6:30 p.m. before the football game.
The annual homecoming parade will circle the downtown square at 4 p.m. Friday. The Homecoming Court includes:
• Senior maid Grace Strode: The daughter of Lance and Mandi Strode will be escorted at the assembly by Carson Wright, son of Charles and Jessica Wright; and Spencer Smith, son of Sharon and Rodney Pillow, and Ken and Rubi Smith. Lance Strode will be her game escort.
• Senior maid Gracie Scoggins: The daughter of Randy and Kelly Scoggins will be escorted at the assembly by Seabastian Diffey, son of Chris and Brandi Diffey; and Logan King, son of Daryl and Tonya King. Randy Scoggins will be her game escort.
• Senior maid Jordan Johnson: The daughter of Leigh Johnson and Donna Fine will be escorted at the assembly by Alexander Quatman, son of Kathleen Quatman; and Devin Mitchell, son of Paul and Kristy Mitchell. Leigh Johnson and Donna Fine will be her game escorts.
• Junior maid Tenelle Tate: The daughter of Janise Tate-Libbon and Steve Libbon will be escorted at the assembly by Trey Stith, son of James and Heidi Stith; and Brooks Both, son of Neil and Mindy Both. Janise Tate-Libbon and Steve Libbon will be her game escorts.
• Junior maid Sydni Dufresne: The daughter of Steven and Trish Dufresne will be escorted at the assembly by Collin Ballard, son of Thomas and Tammy Ballard; and Landen Stephens, son of Tim and Nicole Stephens. Steven Dufresne will be her game escort.
• Junior maid Maggie Salmon: The daughter of Libby Salmon will be escorted at the assembly by Maxwell Payne, son of Rodney and Shannon Payne; and Rilee Jones, son of Richard and Melissa Jones. Heath Spry will be her game escort.
• Sophomore maid Chloe Landrum: The daughter of Danny and Brenda Landrum will be escorted at the assembly by Zach Brussels, son of Jordan and Stephanie Akin; and Ben Johnson, son of Shellie Johnson and the late Michael Johnson. Danny Landrum will be her game escort.
• Sophomore maid Hazel Moore: The daughter of Aaron and Sara Moore will be escorted at the assembly by Brandon Ricketts, son of Shannon and Tiffany Ricketts; and Dakota Adamson, son of Paul and Jennifer Adamson. Aaron Moore will be her game escort.
• Sophomore maid Faith Nix: The daughter of Jason and Jennifer Nix will be escorted at the assembly by Michael Scott, son of Loria Robison; and Gavin Kilbane, son of Elizabeth and Micheal Womack and the late Sean Kilbane. Jason Nix will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Ada Norcross: The daughter of Matt and Kara Norcross will be escorted at the assembly by Austin Hutton, son of Ray and Karen Hutton. Matt Norcross will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Kenslee Roberson: The daughter of Scott and Jennifer Roberson will be escorted at the assembly by Silas Digeser, son of Ryan and Yolande Watson. Scott Roberson will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Attalie Bardwell: The daughter of Michael and Kelsey Bardwell will be escorted at the assembly by Jacob Kendall, son of Edward and Crystal Kendall. Michael Bardwell will be her game escort.
Dr. Robert Eoff will be the keynote speaker during the 1:40 p.m. assembly.
Harrison High School principal Jay Parker will recognize the Class of 1995 and Harrison High School alumni and introduce Dr. Robert Eoff. The Harrison High School Band will play the national anthem, processional, coronation, and recessional; Harrison High School cheerleaders will lead the pep rally; and student body president Thea Norcross will represent the student body. The Harrison High School choir will sing the Alma Mater. Ellie Kate Magness daughter of Matt and Caroline Magness, will serve as flower girl, and Bridjer Henson, son of Brett and Alanna Henson, will serve as crown bearer. The Harrison High School Band will play the national anthem, processional, coronation and recessional at the pregame festivities at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff against Alma will be at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.