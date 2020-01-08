Welcome to the first Newspapers in Education (NIE) edition of the new year and new decade. A lot of people are making a big deal out of seeing 20/20 in the new year. Everyone hopes to have 20/20 vision and we visit the eye doctors to always see our best.
But sometimes, we have to think about what’s in our heart — those silent things you think about when no one else is around and all is quiet. Be a cheerleader for yourself. Don’t listen to negative self-talk. Your circumstances may discourage you, but they don’t define you. You can become anyone you work hard to be.
Author and speaker Jon Gordon said, “The power of positive thoughts is not about being Pollyanna Positive; it’s the real stuff that makes a proven difference in your perspective and life. After all, we don’t give up because it’s hard; we give up because we get discouraged. By fueling yourself with encouragement and positive energy, you’ll have greater power to overcome negativity, neutralize the naysayers and conquer adversity.”
You can have a great spring semester. Do your best every day. When you don’t do as well as you hoped, just keep trying. Never give up. Don’t be afraid to ask for help — or admit that you don’t understand something. Ask the teacher to explain it again. There is probably someone else in the class who was afraid to say anything. You not only helped yourself by asking, but probably helped someone else, too.
Let’s make it a great 2020 and keep the dust and dirt off your ‘vision’ so you can see your best and reach your goals.
