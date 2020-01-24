This time of year, I know many of you already have your seed catalogue out and you’re trying to decide what to plant when spring arrives. We know it will arrive — we just don’t know when. I love the Ozarks because we do have different seasons. But as I sit here with my typing gloves on and a blanket in my lap … It’s cold!
I can just see you sitting next to the fireplace, feet propped up and a warm, heavy blanket on your lap. You’re dreaming about warmer weather and watermelons. (Oops, some of my dreams slipped in there!)
The statement was made in Sunday School last week that caught my attention and has captured my thoughts — thank you Tim Stretton!
He said something like, “It’s not the size of the seed that is the miracle … it’s the power within that seed.”
It is pretty amazing as you thumb through the seed catalogue that a small item can grow and produce some awesome yields. Maybe you’re even organized enough that you’ve started your spring plants from seed and you have things sprouting all over the house. (I may have things sprouting but I don’t expect them to produce edible fruits and veggies.)
The parable of the Mustard Seed is a famous portion of scripture and one that has embarrassed me at times. Jesus tells his disciples, if they had faith like a mustard seed, they could move mountains. I feel like I have a lot of faith, but I know I don’t have enough to go move Compton Mountain to my backyard.
Matthew remembers the discussion this way in Matthew 17:20, “And Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.”
But if I think about God’s power — He created mountains. He can move them any time He wants. Natural occurrences like landslides, earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes remind us that we have no control over nature. Think back to the Flood. Think of the tallest mountain and the deepest valley you’ve ever seen, the Bible says the earth was completely covered with water. Noah’s Ark of animal child care was just floating along with the animals and humans who would re-populate the world. I’d say they did a good job!
Speaking of water, I love to picture the Red Sea opening up to allow millions of Jewish people to walk across on dry land and then just in time to destroy the enemy army in hot pursuit the water returned and covered the enemy army and horses. The enemy was defeated.
When Jesus was preparing his disciples for his death on the cross and resurrection, He told them a Comforter would come. We know Him as the Holy Spirit who lives inside each believer. That’s what I think of when I picture the power of that mustard seed. We have the power of God working in our life and the Holy Spirit can be a great source of comfort, encouragement and instruction.
How many times, am I guilty of doing my own thing, and not waiting for the Holy Spirit to open the door of opportunity? I just barge on through like a bull in a china shop. (That brings up quite the picture in your mind, doesn’t it!)
I’ve typed it and said it many times. If you are breathing, God is not finished with you. He still has a purpose and plan for your life. You might feel like a dried, wrinkled up little seed, but there is still life — a very powerful life in you.
Now when I think of a mustard seed, I refuse to be embarrassed because some big obstacles haven’t dissolved or moved out of my life. But I choose to focus on God’s power in that seed. Those situations and problems we face on a daily basis are there to help us grow stronger, to learn to trust Him more and to be more obedient to His plan in our life. Sure it’s winter now. But spring will come!
