Coach James Allen Dickey was the featured speaker at the Harrison Kiwanis Club on Monday. The group meets every Monday at noon at Wester Sizzlin’. Coach Dickey is from Valley Springs and played basketball for the Tigers. His father, the late Coach J.B. Dickey, is a former coach there and his Valley Springs Tigers won the State Tournament in 1961 and the school has won State in additional years. Coach James Dickey played basketball at Valley Springs from 1970 to 1972. He then played at Central Arkansas from 1972 to 1976. He was an assistant college basketball coach at Harding, UCA, Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. He was also the head coach at Texas Tech and also at Houston. Pictured include (from the left) Coach James Allen Dickey, Laretta Moore (Kiwanis Club Program Co-ordinator), and Herb Lair (a Kiwanis Cub member who introduced Dickey).
