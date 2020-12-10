Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson is asking for help locating an elderly Japanese man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the area of Highway 7 south of Harrison.
A Silver Alert Activation message sent out about 11:30 Wednesday night shows 81-year-old Akira Asaumi, who had recently moved to Boone County.
He is described as 4-foot-11, 85 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a brown ball cap, brown jacket, blue jeans, gray tennis shoes and a dark colored shirt.
The alert said he suffers from undiagnosed dementia with short-term memory loss.
Roberson said he was last seen Wednesday walking northbound toward Harrison. The alert said he was possibly picked up by someone in a black SUV at a gas station on Capps Road.
Roberson said Asaumi is Japanese and speaks very little English. He may be attempting to return to Las Vegas, Nevada.
Anyone with information regarding Asaumi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 870-741-8404.
