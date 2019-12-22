JASPER — The Jasper City Council met Thursday night and passed an ordinance establishing water and sewer rates.
Last month, the council discussed a $3 increase. For low volume customers the minimum bill of $44.13 would go to $50.13 in 2020. High volume customers' bills will go from $64.30 to $70.30.
The ordinance sets the low volume rate at 5,000 gallons or less per month and a high volume rate more than 5,000 gallons a month.
For water rates billed by the city after Jan. 1, 2020, the water usage of each customer shall be determined each month by meter measurement and the amount to be paid by each customer shall be computed on the basis of the following schedule of rates.
Low volume rate: For the first 1,000 gallons of water consumption per month or portion thereof $22.93 minimum, plus for all water consumption in excess of 1,000 gallons per month a rate of $5.69 per 1,000 gallons. Water usage rates over 1,000 gallons will increase 5% per 1,000 gallons annually
High volume rate: for the first 1,000 gallons of water consumption per month, or portion thereof $32 minimum, plus for all water consumption in excess of 1,000 gallons per morn a rate of $5.69 per 1,000 gallons. Water usage rates over 1,000 gallons will increase 5% per gallon annually.
Sewer rates for low volume rate is $27.20 minimum and for all water consumption in excess of 1,000 gallons per month a rate of $1.70 per 1,000 gallons. This amount per gallon will increase by 5% per galloon annually. The rate for high volume customers is $38.30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.