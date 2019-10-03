ALPENA — The Alpena Methodist Church will host the Man from Aldersgate at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Through the powerful medium of drama, “The Man From Aldersgate” with BJ Johnston, brings to life John Wesley and his dynamic ministry. Wesley tells how his transformation through faith in Jesus Christ sparked a revival that changed England and America.
He exhorts his audience to embrace a more disciplined life of faith through his teachings from the Word of God. As John Wesley shares, you will gain new insights into the importance of prayer, how personal failure can teach us to trust Christ, how religion is the most dangerous idol of all, and how a mother’s faith can shape a child’s destiny.
John Wesley, born in 1703, probably did more to promote holiness than any other figure in English history. You will experience the life and times of the man who rode over 250,000 miles on horseback to bring spiritual renewal to the English-speaking world.
There will be refreshments and fellowship immediately following the presentation. Your youth will get the chance to talk with this fine Christian actor one-on-one. This is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate living out our role in the connectional church while offering education and understanding for young and old alike.
Alpena United Methodist Church is located at 207 Hill Street in Alpena. For more information call (870) 437-5286.
