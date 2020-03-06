Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Fayetteville lawyer Wendy Howerton talks with Paul Summers, the plaintiff in the Carroll County lawsuit regarding an $18 fee charged to property owners to pay off bad dept accrued by the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, after a trial Friday in Berryville.

BERRYVILLE — A circuit judge ruled Friday afternoon that the $18 fee charged to property owners for the NABORS landfill debacle was unconstitutional, but it’s not quite over yet.

Carroll County Circuit Judge Scott Jackson ruled in favor of the plaintiff in a lawsuit regarding the fee, but he did say the fee will continue to be collected pending the appeal he was sure is coming.

