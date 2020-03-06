BERRYVILLE — A circuit judge ruled Friday afternoon that the $18 fee charged to property owners for the NABORS landfill debacle was unconstitutional, but it’s not quite over yet.
Carroll County Circuit Judge Scott Jackson ruled in favor of the plaintiff in a lawsuit regarding the fee, but he did say the fee will continue to be collected pending the appeal he was sure is coming.
See the weekend edition of the Harrison Daily Times for more of the story.
