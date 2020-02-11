Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said a 14-year-old boy is facing murder and attempted murder charges in a stabbing incident last Friday morning.
According to Moore, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Edwin Mac Road in the early morning hours last Friday regarding the stabbing incident.
Moore said deputies arrived on scene to find 16-year-old Cloud Knight suffered a single stab wound and his mother, Susan Knight, had been stabbed multiple times.
Deputies and EMS on scene attempted lifesaving measures for Cloud Knight, but he was later pronounced deceased, Moore said. Susan Knight was taken to Cox Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri, for treatment and was in “stable” condition Tuesday.
Moore said Susan Knight’s 14-year-old son is believed to be the sole suspect. He was being held Tuesday in a juvenile detention facility in Bentonville and faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.
“The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation,” Moore said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
