I’m sorry that evil is so rampant in our nation right now. Of course evil often lurks quietly in the background waiting to destroy an unsuspecting man, woman, boy or girl of any age or color of skin.
God sent His son, Jesus Christ to die for anyone who will accept Him. God does not focus on the cost of our clothes, or the color of our skin — only the condition of a person’s heart.
I guess the nation needs more momma’s saying, “Just because so-and-so jumps off a cliff, are you going to do that too?” The same goes for someone doing evil. Just because one person does wrong, that doesn’t give us the right to do wrong too.
Remember the Golden Rule? It’s really not listed in the Bible as such, but the principles sure are. Treat others with love and respect — the way you want to be treated.
I know you’re sitting there thinking, “I’m not out causing trouble.” Good for you. Your job is to pray, pray, pray. The more horrible situations become, pray more.”
This week there was a story in my Bible reading, that I had not remembered being there in the past. (I’m not sure what causes that … my age … or the fact the Bible is a living book and we get something different out of it every time we read it.)
Anyway, I love that the Bible calls him a troublemaker. “Now a troublemaker named Sheba, son of Bikri a Benjamite, happened to be there,” 2 Samuel 20:1. He began shouting and blowing a trumpet saying terrible things about King David. Several of David’s men deserted to follow Sheba. David knew the harm Sheba could do to the nation and he asked General Joab (guessing on the rank!) to take care of him.
Sheba hid in a city called Abel Beth Maakah. So Joab and his men built a siege ramp up to the city and had a battering ram to bring the wall down. A little elderly lady (my guess) started calling to the soldiers to get their attention. She wanted to speak to Joab. She chewed him out, the way a grandma can do. “We are a peaceful and faithful city in Israel,” she said. “You are trying to destroy it.” (Can’t you just see that finger wagging in his face?)
Of course Joab explained his side of the story. It turns out the lady promised to hand over Sheba, if Joab would spare their city. She gathered the city officials and explained the situation and the Bible says she shared “her wise advice.” Sheba was captured and thrown over the wall to Joab’s men. (I encourage you to read it for yourself. I’ve cleaned it up a bit.)
This shows what a person willing to do right can accomplish. She saved her city! We are to defend those who can not defend themselves. That includes unborn babies, black, white, brown, yellow … every color of the world and all ages of people, old and young. No one is better than the other and racism is an evil sin that sickens God.
I saw a photo a friend had taken at Walmart. A young man was crossing the street, and turned behind him to see an elderly lady he could help across the crosswalk. (My eyeballs are tearing up again.) This is kindness. This is the way it is supposed to be. Bless that grandma’s heart. She was stooped over with age, but she allowed that young man to help her across the street.
Forget about the things we can’t control. Pray and put them in God’s hands. But we can control our own thoughts and acts of kindness. We can teach children that all are equal in God’s eyes.
Look for what you can do. Do something! There are needs all around you that you can do. Help out a stranger, a neighbor. Call and check on others. Ask God what He has for you to do. If he wants you hollering over a wall at a general, then get the ladder!
