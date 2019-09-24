Kingston Community Library and Friends are preparing for the final Music on the Square for this season.
Featured performers for the grand finale on Friday, Sept 27, will be Old 78's at 7 p.m. and The Mountain Gypsies at 8 p.m. Admission is free and tips for performers is greatly appreciated. Open mic will be offered between performers.
The Old 78's continue the path originally led by co-founder Cury Miller, still present in spirit. Ray Palmer now takes the fiddle leadership with Carole Anne Rose on six string banjo. Melanie Palmer plays baritone sax and cello banjo. Sara Miller White rounds out the band by adding ukulele and old time fiddle. A Washington Post review covering a festival the band performed at stated that "their infectious mix of classical and ragtime music stole the show."
The Mountain Gypsies, made up of Ron, Heather and Judika Wilbourn, masterfully present a mix of pop, rock, country, gospel and bluegrass. Utilizing their unique talents and sharp attention to detail, The Mountain Gypsies perform using acoustic instruments that include fiddle, mandolin, upright bass, foot drum cajon, and harmonica. This band refined sound can be heard at regional festivals and other venues around the area including Junk Ranch, Powerhouse Grill and Hindsville Cafe.
Kingston School's annual Christmas in September fundraiser will take place on the square the same evening.
Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair, enjoy the live music, and check out the food and other activities available throughout the evening.
