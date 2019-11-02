The Kiwanis Community Bark Park was opened Saturday with a ribbon cutting and an enthusiastic group of canines and their human friends on hand
The facility is located just south of the Harrison School bus garage off of South Pine Street in Harrison. Parks director Chuck Eddington said it will be open from 7 a.m. to dark.
The park has been in the works for months, although there have been some financial setbacks along the way. A donation from the Harrison Kiwanis Club made it possible for the park to come to life.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without them,” Eddington said at the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Eddington also thanked Mayor Jerry Jackson for his inspiration to start the project.
Jackson told the crowd Saturday that after he mentioned the idea to Eddington, they and parks superintendent Jerry Farmer started looking at potential property. When they found the current site near the Anstaff Soccer Complex, they were informed that the city owned the property and work began in earnest.
Jackson thanked all the people who helped along the way and praised the site itself.
“This is exactly what we want and it’s even better than Bentonville’s,” he said, a comment that was met with applause, laughter and even a few woofs.
First Community Bank contributed free hot dogs, water and dog biscuits for the event.
