Scenes of some of the vendor booths located at the Ladies Unlimited event going on Friday and Saturday at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Some of the "how to learn" events include Balancing Your Checkbooks, Gun Safety, Skillet Throw, Crock Pot Cooking, Blood Pressure Checks All Day, Changing Door Locks, Obstacle Course For Lawnmowers and Tractors, Dutch Oven Cook-Off, Checking Your Oil, Winterizing Your Home, and many other "how to learn" events and other vendors selling their merchandise.
featured
Ladies Unlimited Event
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hundreds of pounds of weed seized
- Mike Rowe brings program to Northark
- Girl, 14, actually undercover officer; man gets 10 years federal prison
- Early voting different this year
- Alpena School will be seeking new superintendent
- Mary Kathryn Watts Patrick
- Ballgame bet means $5 plane tickets
- Hannah Belle Hieden
- Donnie Faye Campbell
- Essie E. Tate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.