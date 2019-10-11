Pastor Howard Braymer and the congregation of the Open Door Baptist Church announced the addition of Tim Larson as the Family Pastor staff member.
Tim graduated from Baptist Bible College, Springfield, Missouri, in May 2019. Tim and his wife Audrae moved to Springfield, from Big Springs, Texas to prepare themselves for being approved as Baptist Bible Fellowship International missionaries to Wales in the future.
“We are so excited for the opportunity to get to know and work with the wonderful families of Harrison,” Tim said. “If you’re looking for a church home, I’d love to welcome you to Open Door.”
Pastor Braymer said, “We look forward to be able to minister to the young families of Harrison as Tim and Audrae work with us here at Open Door.”
Open Door Baptist Church is located at 606 Cottonwood Road. The phone number is (870) 741-8755. Visit opendoorbc.com for more information.
