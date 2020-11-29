The city of Harrison will begin its annual leaf pick-up next week, Mayor Jerry Jackson reminded everyone at the conclusion of the most recent city council meeting.
Information appearing on the City of Harrison's Facebook page says, the leaf pick up will begin Monday, Nov. 30.
All leaves must be raked to the curb. If you have bagged leaves, call 741-3434 for pick up. Bagged leaves can be dropped off at Orion Waste Solutions, 805 Cottonwood Road.
The city council passed a resolution approving the city to make application for a USDA grant to assist the city purchase a new street sweeping machine. The grant, if approved, will pay up to $36,000 of the apparatus' cost.
The leaf pick-up will be by ward starting with Ward 2
Nov. 30 - Dec. 4
Here is a look at the streets included in Ward 2:
1. South Maple – Prospect to Newman
2. Newman – South Maple to Oak
3. Central – Cherry to Park Ave.
4. Nicholson – Pine to Oak
5. South Ave. – Pine to Liberty
6. College – Pine to Tamarind
7. Rogers – Pine to Tamarind
8. Arbor Drive – Capps Road to Surrey Lane
9. Berry – Vista Drive to Kay
10. Beverly Drive – Oak to Pine
11. Circle Drive.
Ward 3
Dec. 7 -11
Here is a look at streets included in Ward 3:
1. Walnut – South Main to Sycamore To South Ave.
2. South Ave. – Walnut to Union Road
3. Chestnut – South Ave. to Newman
4. Ash Street – South Ave. to school
5. Woodland Drive – South Ave. to South Ave. (Circle)
6. Union Road – South Main to Davis
7. Davis – Union Road to Troy
8. Troy – Davis to Main
9. Mae Ave. – Troy to Velma
10. Brown – Highwy 62/65 to Rathel
11. Roberta – Rathel to Highway 62/65 South
12. Coy – Highway 62/65 to Freestone
13. Freestone – Alberta and Peach.
Ward 1
Dec.14-18
Here is a look at streets in Ward 1:
1. West Bower – Walnut to dead end
2. Sherman – Main St. to North Liberty
3. Spruce - Main Street to Sherman
4. Orendorff to nursing homes
5. Industrial Park Road, North - Interchange to dead end
6. Goblin Drive – Industrial Park Road to Highway 62/65 North
7. Forward Drive – Industrial Park Road to Highway 62/65 North
8. Hester Drive – Highway62/65 North to Airport Road
9. North Maple – Central to Sherman
10. Holt – North Maple to Ridgemont Addition.
Ward 4
Dec. 21-23
Here is a look at streets in Ward 4:
1. Cottonwood Road – Highway 43 to St. Andrews
Including Sherwood Estates
2. Watts Addition – Cottonwood Road
3. Chestnut – Prospect to Maplewood Cemetery
4. Wolfe Ave. – Highway 7 North to Highway 62/65 Bypass
5. Wastewater treatment plant
6. Kimes Addition
7. Sherman – Chestnut to Highway 7 North
8. Prospect – Highway 7 North to city maintenance building
9. Brittney Lane
10. Mcclellan Drive
11. Robinson – Sherman to Prospect
12. Shamrock – Highway 7 North to dead end.
