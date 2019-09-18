Some flaunt their beauty. Some spread as wide as they are tall, giving us delightful shade in the summer. Some are just amazing to look at. Native to the northern hemisphere, over 600 varieties of oak trees can be found all around the globe.
One may not guess this, but only after about 20 years do oak trees start producing acorns. Some oaks may even take up to 50 years to produce the first lot, and then live for 200 to 1,000 years depending on the variety. Another fun fact is that a mature oak has the capacity to absorb more than 50 gallons of water in one day. And how about this – white oaks produce acorns every year. Red oaks produce acorns every other year.
Dr. Klingamon tells us, “In this talk we will explore the natural history of one of the world’s most important tree species. Considered will be topics including the range of oaks distribution over the world, the adaptability of oaks in widely varied environments, and a look at some of the most important oaks in Arkansas.”
Do you have questions about oaks and perhaps their diseases? Dr. Klingamon is the expert and will address your oak inquiries.
Presentation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area visitor center, located on Highway 12 just east of the Highway 12 War Eagle Road intersection.
The cost is free.
This presentation is a continuation of the Friends of Hobbs Speaker’s Series.
For more information on Hobbs State Park programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rentals, call (479) 789-5000 or visit friendsofhobbs.com and ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.