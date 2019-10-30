Strengths and weaknesses. Have you given much thought about the things you are good at, and the things that need improvement?
Our community has been going through an in-depth strength and weakness analysis for several years. It started at public meetings where people were asked to write down three weaknesses in our community and three strengths on sticky notes. Then all of the comments were compiled and committees began working on the things that could be changed.
Several great things have come out of those meetings that will make our community more attractive to active families and expanding the workforce opportunities.
Identifying the good and the bad about our community or oneself, is not always easy. But it’s important. If being more organized would help you get your homework turned in on time then buy a folder just for homework — or whatever you need to do to make it happen. Get a bag that is just for those piano books so you stop leaving some at home!
If you miss your basketball shots from the left side of the court, you know that’s where you need to spend some extra practice time — shooting from the left side. If spelling is your downfall — it will only get better with practice.
It’s so important to be a good reader. It may be a long time before you get to drive a fancy car — but you can read books about them now and learn how they were developed and engineered. Who knows, maybe you’ll come up with an engine that will run on dryer fuzz or lint.
It’s World Series time of year — and there are some great stories available about famous baseball players. Just keep searching for a subject matter you will enjoy learning more through a good book.
Be accountable. Ask someone you trust to help you establish a pattern for progress. Your teacher will have some great ideas for improving at school. You’re mom and dad can make some suggestions for home.
We should always be learning and growing. Just because I graduated a long time ago … doesn’t mean I’ve stopped learning. In fact … I just listened to a writing class online while eating my lunch! There is always more to learn … and it’s a lot of fun.
