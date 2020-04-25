While the Boone County Library currently remains closed, we are ready to start accepting materials back from the public in preparation to re-open. We do not have an opening date set at this time, but we will keep you posted when we do.
Beginning on Monday, April 27, our book drop bins at the library will be open. Please place any library materials you have checked out in the bins located at the front door or parking lot of the library. Staff will be working on sanitizing and re-shelving items throughout the week. Library materials will not be available for checkout until further notice.
The due date for all currently checked-out materials has been extended to May, and no late fees will be charged during this time. Returning your books, DVDS and other materials before the library opens will help us sanitize the items for your safety and the safety of our staff.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call us Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 870-741-5913. Staff continues to be available to answer phones, respond to emails, and provide assistance to our community during this time.
We hope that you all stay safe and well during this time. Your Boone County Library team looks forward to serving you again soon!
