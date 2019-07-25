Jill Criner, president of the Harrison Lions Club, recently presented a $5,000 check to Harrison Rotary Club president Matt Bell for the Rotary Wonder Willa Park.
“We are thrilled to be able to contribute to the Rotary Club’s fundraising efforts to help build the Wonder Willa Park,” Criner said. “This is an amazing project and we are happy to be part of it.”
Bell and Rotary past president Tiffany Watkins were at the Lions Club on Wednesday to accept the donation. Bell said, “Thank you Lions Club of Harrison for this generous donation and for partnering with the Rotary Club of Harrison and for making a true and noticeable difference within our community.”
Bell continued, “The 2019-2020 Rotary International theme for this year is, ‘Rotary connects the world,’ and I cannot think of a better showcase on that local front of these two civic organizations — Lions and Rotary working together for this facility to allow children, regardless of their physical ability to play at a playground in our community. The park will have a profound effect on our community as a whole and we appreciate your generosity to see that this comes to fruition. Thank you, Lions, and we look forward to other projects together.”
Criner added, “We are so proud to be a part of this project.”
During the Rotary meeting Thursday, Bell introduced Lions Criner, Judy McCutcheon and Dr. Anna Kahn to the meeting.
Watkins said, “From the beginning of this idea, we’ve had the intention that this be a community project. I wanted to ask other civic clubs to help, but felt unsure about asking. But it was their idea for the Lions Club to help and we are so grateful. I’m very appreciative for this club breaking down the ‘barrier’ we teasingly have between us so we can come together for our community.”
