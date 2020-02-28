Do you sometimes wonder if God has forgotten where you are and the problems you are faced with?
I think if we are honest, we call all have times of doubt. But we usually come across a scripture or real-life testimony that reminds us of who God really is and that He is still a part of our life — whether we realize it or not.
Helen Roseveare was a single medical missionary who worked with Worldwide Evangelization Crusade in the Congo from 1953 to 1973, including part of the period of political instability in the early 1960s. She practiced medicine and also trained others in medical work.
I recently heard a testimony she shared at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Virginia. She had just lost a young mother who gave birth to a premature baby boy with a two-year old sister. The medical team knew they had to keep the preemie warm enough to survive without an incubator or electricity. They wrapped the baby as good as they could and placed him in a box as close to a fire as they dared. Roseveare shared with the children in the orphanage the need for an old-fashioned water bottle. Ten-year old Ruth started talking to God. She asked God to send a hot water bottle that afternoon and while you’re at it, would you send a dolly so the little girl who lost her mommy will know God loves her?
Roseveare shared with the church she was surprised by the child’s prayer, and almost embarrassed at her own lack of faith and the logistics of getting the prayer answered in time. Here she was at the Equator and a little girl was requesting a hot water bottle. The doctor never received packages from home.
Later that afternoon a 22-pound box was delivered to Roseveare. They opened the box and some bright colored jerseys were passed out to the children. There were also bandages and raisins. As her hand reached to the bottom of the box, she couldn’t believe what she felt. She pulled out a brand new hot water bottle. They were all so amazed. Roseveare thought, well, there’s probably a dolly here, too. Sure enough a beautiful brand new dolly was also at the bottom of the box.
It was discovered later the box had been packed by a Sunday School class from her home church in England. God had prompted the class to send the package — five months before the prayer was prayed.
God had answered this bold prayer in advance. Whatever we face, God is there to provide. I would love to know the “rest of the story” and find out what little Ruth did with her life. It’s often said, “The faith of a child.” That is so true. Adults tend to try to work out the details without asking God for help with the hard things … or the easy things.
God tells Isaiah in Chapter 65:24, “Before they call I will answer; while they are still speaking I will hear.”
I am sure that Ruth never forgot that answered prayer. I’ve got a list of answered prayers, too. It’s not ‘officially’ written down, but maybe someday if I get stuck on a desert island with a pen and notebook, I’ll take time to write them down. I have a feeling I’d run out of paper and ink before the list would end.
That’s just one of the blessings of having a relationship with Jesus Christ. He’s real. He’s a part of my life. He knows my needs … in advance of having the need. He knows just the verse I need to hear, or the song on the radio, or the encouraging phone call.
Can you imagine the whoops and hollers of joy when that Sunday School class heard what happened and how God answered that prayer five months in advance? It’s as much fun to be the vehicle God uses to answer a prayer as it is to have a prayer answered. (You may need to read that sentence again.)
Start your relationship with Jesus today. Be bold. Pray believing. Remember He often answers a prayer differently than we expect. But He always answers — could be ‘yes’ could be ‘no’ or could be ‘not yet.’
He has your best interest in His heart, but you have to be willing to trust Him. Live boldly!
