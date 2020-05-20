Gunner Duck, 6 year old student at Skyline Heights Elementary has won 2nd place in a nation wide kids writers contest. As a result of that award his book has now been entered in the WJCT PBS People's Choice contest and he needs his community's support. Anyone can vote for Gunner's book by googling WJCT PBS Kids Writers Contest, and clicking the thumbs up on "Ninja Puppy and the Donut Avalanche" by Gunner D. Thank you for supporting this talented, local youth! Voting ends Monday May 25.
Local 1st grader in Nation Wide People's Choice Book Writing Contest
