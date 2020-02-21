JASPER — Only a constable's race will appear on the preferential primary election ballot in Newton County next March 3. Early voting is now underway at the Newton County Courthouse.
Tuesday, Nov 12, was the deadline for candidates to file. All those who filed were Republicans meaning there will be no local contests for those offices in next November's general election.
Tuesday was also the filing deadline for school board candidates. School elections will also be on March 3.
The lone race for constable in White Township is between Josh Campbell and Charles Pridmore.
All the incumbent justices of the peace re-filed for the election: JP District 1, Jamie Mefford; JP District 2, Richard Campbell; JP District 3, Terry Clark; JP District 4; Dennis W. Sain; JP District 5, Jerry Lee; JP District 6, Jimmy Martin; JP District 7, Steve Adams; JP District 8, Arlis D. Jones and JP. District 9, John D. Phillips.
In school board elections, Jasper School District, Position 3, Stacy Root and Position 6, Quentin Rylee; Deer/Mt. Judea, Zone 1, Joey Madison.
All positions for 14th Judicial Circuit judge are up in 2020, but Judge Andrew Bailey, Judge Deanna "Suzie" Layton and Judge John Putman are unopposed. Johnnie Abbott Copeland of Mountain Home filed for the position currently held by Judge Gordon Webb, who isn’t running again, and is unopposed.
Harrison lawyer Gail Inman-Campbell has filed to run for District Court in the position currently held by Judge Fred Kirkpatrick. She has served as both district and circuit judge by appointment in the past.
Court of Appeals Judge Mike Murphy is running unopposed for re-election in District Position 2, which covers most of the local area.
Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and Barbara Womack Webb are seeking Position 4 on the Arkansas Supreme Court. That seat is currently held by Justice Jo Hart, who didn’t file for re-election. It will be voted on statewide.
The non-partisan judicial election will also be in the March 3 preferential primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.