Harrison City Council committees face a long agenda Thursday night and one presentation will be from a company that provides machines that help safely dispose of over the counter and prescription medications.
The Stat-Medicament Disposal Corp company said in a press release that a representative of the company will present the Safe Disposal Drug Program.
The release said the presentation will show how the machinery works, who supports it and why it’s provided free of any taxpayer dollars to help stem the opioid crisis and the polluted drinking water connection.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A proclamation for the Patriots Day March set for early April.
• Scheduling a public hearing for a proposed right-of-way abandonment for Arvest Bank.
• Establishing a franchise fee fund.
• Pay grid for the Fire Department.
• Budget adjustments.
• A $50,000 line item for the Police Department.
• A Crooked Creek study.
• A take home vehicle policy for Public Works.
• Orion commercial yard waste disposal.
• A request to remove barricades on Grandview and Crestview avenues.
• Condemnation of a property on South Hickory.
• Delinquent taxes for the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
• A panhandling ordinance.
• More discussion of the business license ordinance.
Some time was set aside for discussion of old and new business as needed.
Because these are committee meetings, discussion is not limited to only those items on the agenda.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
