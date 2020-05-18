The Lyric Theater in downtown Harrison has been largely dark for a couple of months, but auditions for an upcoming play will be held Monday and Tuesday night, albeit under restrictions.
“After much discussion, we have come to, what we hope, will be the safest measures for our volunteers and audience, while still bringing you the quality entertainment you deserve,” Ozark Arts Council officials said in a statement.
So, the play “Nunsense II” has been postponed until September, with dates to be announced soon, and the group will move toward some productions that require fewer cast and crew so they can continue social distancing.
Auditions for the first such play, the Jones Hope Wooten Southern Comedy “Always a Bridesmaid,” will be held Monday and Tuesday nights, May 18 and 19. The cast calls for six adult female characters.
Auditions will be held at the theater and doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Only those auditioning may be present and no one under the age of 18 will be cast.
The following social distancing and sanitation guidelines will be followed at auditions and rehearsals (please do not attend if you feel ill or have had a fever within the last 24 hours):
• Temperature will be taken of everyone coming to auditions and rehearsals, keeping a log of names and temps, and if anyone has a fever, they must immediately go home; as well as asking the screening questions (have you been out of the state, have you been sick, have you been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19, etc).
• Everyone must wear masks at all times. Please wear your own clean mask. This will be a requirement for both auditions and rehearsals.
• Scripts for cold reads will not be shared. Each person auditioning will get a copy of audition material to use and it will be disposed of at the end of evening auditions.
• Everything will be disinfected before and after each night of auditions.
• Everyone must maintain six-foot distance at all times.
• Only cast and crew may be present during rehearsals. No other family members or children.
• Children under 18 will not be cast and will not be allowed at auditions or rehearsals, in order to adhere to ADH guidelines. Children under 18 will be able to attend the performances.
Rehearsals are set to begin May 25, the statement said.
