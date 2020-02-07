As I sit here at my desk, I’ve pulled off the January page, because it is gone. Those 31 days seemed to go fast. That poor little page represents a lot of activity and special occasions that are gone — discarded. But we have the memories.
I’m thankful God has given us memories. But I wonder what it was like for Adam and Eve. Did they remember the good times before sin entered into their world? Did they remember having perfect bodies, no aches and pains, and all the benefits of a full-stocked garden and orchard?
Adam was given the job of tending the garden. But before weeds, I wonder what tending the garden really meant? Did he chase out gophers and moles?
As we look at a new month, continue the goals you set for yourself at the beginning of January. Remember I said I wanted to memorize at least one verse per month? No one has asked me to quote my verse for them. (Could be a reason for that!) I’ll quote it now.
Isaiah 41:13 “For I, the Lord your God will hold your right hand saying, Fear Not. I will help you.”
Well, after I typed that from memory, I’ll be honest. I had to tweak it a tad … but it’s correct now. I’ll have to keep working on January as I add in my February verse.
Time goes too fast to say, “Someday I’ll do that.” No, you won’t ever get around to it, if you don’t plan now to do it. Don’t put off starting a relationship with God. None of us know our expiration date.
I’m trying my best to finish a book I’ve been writing for several years. It means a lot to me, and I feel like it’s something God wants me to do. But my time to work on it has to be scheduled into my daily calendar, just like an appointment for a ribbon cutting I need to attend. I’m not making a lot of progress. Seems other things like to pop up!
I guess with me “saying” out loud that I’m working on it, that should help me continue. Feel free to ask me about my progress!
I’m glad God gave us time. Can you imagine how confusing our life would be if we didn’t have time? How would we meet someone for lunch? “When the tummy growls, I’ll meet you at our favorite place?”
I see parents going nuts as the family taxi driver. I just grin. Those were good days! But did I really take the time to enjoy that moment? Probably not. I was concerned with the daily details to ensure a good outcome from their adolescent lives. Now with that part behind us, I can breathe easier … until I consider the grandkids. They are in my prayers too, and I pray for wisdom for their parents.
God’s Word has a lot to say about wisdom. Something we can’t have too much of, and God promises to give it to us, if we ask. Yes!!! Bring on the wisdom!
In Ephesians 5:15-17 the scriptures read, “See then that you walk circumspectly, not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time because the days are evil. Therefore do not be unwise, but understand what the will of the Lord is.”
As we face each of the 1,440 minutes we have today, may we ask God first, “What is your plan for me today? Start by thanking God for another day to bring honor and glory to Him. Ask Him to point out the little things He does for us all the time. Remember to be grateful. Make sure you plan time for God in your life too. That Godly wisdom comes from reading the Bible and talking to God every day … sometimes several times a day. He loves it! Just like you love it when the kids or grands call to talk to you. Share some time today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.