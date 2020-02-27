EDITOR’S NOTE: This is third in a series of stories dedicated to recipients of the Jack Williams Award for First Responders, which will be presented at a ceremony Monday night, March 9.
The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post 44 of Harrison will host the 3rd Annual Jack Williams Award for First Responders to recognize and honor local first responders who have exceeded the duty requirements expected of his or her position and have demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.
For the purposes of the award, “First Responders” include any living, active, full-time, paid law enforcement officer, dispatcher, certified firefighter or EMT/paramedic who is also a member of the Harrison Police Department, the Harrison Fire Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police Troop I, the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services or be a Boone County volunteer firefighter.
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center emergency medical services nominated Mary Hickman for the award.
The nomination letter said Hickman is a veteran of the United States Air National Guard, where she served for 10 years. After starting her family, she became a volunteer first responder and firefighter which then lead into her career as an Emergency Medical Technician in 1994. Hickman advanced to the level of EMT Intermediate in 1997. She has served the community as an EMT working for NARMC EMS for the last 26 years and has responded to about 11,400 calls for emergency assistance during her career.
In addition to her EMT service, Hickman is a member of the Elks Lodge 2311, where she donates her time and energy to many charitable events serving both the needy and our veteran’s within the community.
Hickman also serves as a proud member of the EMS Honor Guard, representing and honoring those in the EMS community.
“It is for these reasons and many more that we wish to honor Ms. Hickman with the recognition of this award,” the letter said.
The ceremony will be held in the Durand Center at Crockett Tower on Monday, March 9. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30
Tickets are $15 and are available at Hudson's Supermarket, Clay Maxey Ford and Tempo Fire and Security.
You can also visit https://bcwma01.wixsite.com/mysite to buy tickets online. Tickets will also be available at the door that night.
