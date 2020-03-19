Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway said in a statement they were notified Thursday evening of a positive case of coronavirus in Harrison.
"No additional information has been provided to local officials at this time," the statement said. "However, we are communicating with the Department of Health and medical leaders within our community. As more information is released, we will provide that information to our community. With the release of this information, we strongly encourage our citizens and area residents to remain calm and practice social distancing measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, Arkansas Department of Health and our local healthcare experts."
For questions about COVID-19 you may call the Arkansas Department of Health Call Center at 1-800-803- 7847, email the Arkansas Department of Health at ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov or contact North Arkansas Regional Medical Center at (870) 414-4010, the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.