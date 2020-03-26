Local officials have been taking some criticism for not offering more information about the sole patient who tested positive for the coronavirus in Harrison. That kind of information must come from the Arkansas Department of Health, which gives few details consistent with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, or HIPAA, privacy rule.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said ADH representatives have informed local officials that contacts of the single confirmed positive case in Boone County have all been notified.
“This is all we know but we believe it is significant and wanted to share,” the mayor said in a statement.
The mayor also said Thursday that people should be prepared for more positive cases in the area even though it’s been a week since the first positive case.
“Please continue to be nice and neighborly while practicing social distancing,” Jackson said. “We will get through this together as a community. We will continue to provide updates as we receive information from the Health Department and our local healthcare leaders.”
