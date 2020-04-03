Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson on Tuesday sent a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson asking him to strongly consider an order requiring people to shelter at home.
Governors in many other states in the union have issued shelter-at-home or stay-at-home orders.
In his letter, Jackson wrote:
“As the Mayor of the City of Harrison, I have watched as COVID-19 has spread all across Arkansas. So far, Harrison has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 with on additional case in Boone County, but given the increase in cases across the state, and two in our small county in the last two days I am concerned for the health and well-being of our citizens. While we have made efforts to educate our area and promote the importance of social distancing, we continue to see people not adhering to those recommendations throughout our community.
“From my observations, as well as many conversations with our city leaders, healthcare professionals, and citizens, I grow more worried each day that Arkansas has not issued a shelter-in-place order. As of the date of this letter, nearly every state has some form of shelter-in-place order in effect. If Arkansas does not act, I fear the cases of COVID-19 within the state (and within Harrison) will continue to rise. I urge you to consider implementing a shelter-in-place order as soon as possible for the health and safety of not only citizens of Harrison but for the health and safety of all Arkansans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.