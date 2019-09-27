The Rotary Club of Harrison was proud to announce Friday that a local family has donated $10,000 to Rotary’s Wonder Willa Park.
For this family, this is more than just a donation. John and Kelly McCuistion are honoring their son Collier with “Collier’s Swing.” The family has earmarked their donation to bring a new addition to the park project, a wheelchair accessible swing. This swing is made to accommodate mobility equipment and provide the same type of motion and experience of a traditional swing without having to lift a child out of their wheelchair.
“Kelly and I knew we wanted to support this effort when we first heard of the barrier-free park project,” John McCuistion said. “We are glad we are able to honor Collier and be a part of providing a much-needed place for individuals with all abilities to enjoy.”
Rotary’s Wonder Willa Park will be located next to the existing city park near Lake Harrison.
The Rotary Club of Harrison committed to build the barrier-free park as part of its centennial club project. The club celebrated their 100-year anniversary on March 1. They have worked closely with the city of Harrison, Harrison Parks and Recreation and Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District to secure a matching grant from the Department of Parks and Tourism’s Outdoor Recreation Grants Program in the amount of over $201,000. The Rotary Club has dedicated all of their fundraising efforts this past year towards the park project as well as asking community leaders to consider donating towards the park project. The project still needs to raise approximately $25,000 to meet the matching grant to begin construction.
If you or your business would like to contribute to barrier-free park project, you can contact Tiffany Watkins at (870) 736-3828 or Spree Hilliard at (870) 688-8316.
