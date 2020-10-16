Mike Rowe from the hit TV show “Dirty Jobs” and well-known advocate for skilled trades has developed a new employment certification and North Arkansas College has been chosen as one of the 20 schools for the pilot program.
Rowe is partnering with the National Council of Certification Centers (NC3) for his new professionalism program, the Mike Rowe Works Foundation certification, that is centered around his S.W.E.A.T. Pledge – Skills and Work Ethic Aren’t Taboo. The certification program is for individuals looking to attain workplace readiness skills based in its four pillars of professionalism — work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification and a positive attitude.
NC3 was established to help build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s industries by connecting employers and educational institutions in synergistic partnerships that foster effective training, elevation of skilled careers, and employment opportunities. In fulfilling its mission, NC3 builds deep industry-educational partnerships and develops, implements and sustains industry-recognized portable certifications built on national skills standards.
Northark is an NC3 Leadership School and was selected as one of the 20 schools around the country to launch the new program. The program will start in January. Northark is working toward offering additional workforce classes for business and industry.
“Northark is laser focused on building stronger partnerships with business and industry. Being industry driven is a benefit to students and employers and it is what makes our training programs special,” Northark president Dr. Randy Esters said. “To say we are excited about being chosen is an understatement. Being selected to offer Mike Rowe’s certification is like receiving an Oscar award for the work we have done to educate essential workers in the trades. Hopefully, he will come to Harrison to give his personal stamp of approval and acknowledge we are doing what he pushes for every day which is great training with no debt. Mr. Rowe, you are welcome anytime.”
