JASPER — Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler announced early Friday morning that Jonathan Barrett Brantley, 20, of Mt. Judea, who was reported missing Aug. 6, was found alive and well in Wyoming.

Sheriff Wheeler and Brantley's family would like to sincerely thank the public for all their help in sharing the message about Mr. Brantley.

"A lot of prayers were answered in the wee hours of this morning," Wheeler said.

