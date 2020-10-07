I recently read an interesting article from author Jon Gordon. He was speaking to the sports team, Tampa Bay Lightning during their training camp. He knew exactly what he wanted to say. After talking to Tony Bennett, the head coach of a men’s basketball team who lost the No. 1 seed to a 16th seed team, he learned some interesting insights about defeat he shared with Tampa Bay. Coach Tony said, “If you learn to use adversity the right way, it can buy you a ticket to a place you couldn’t have gone any other way.” In other words, own up to the loss, and use it as fuel for the future. They ended up winning the NCAA championship the following year.
What has happened recently in your life where you failed? Feeling like a failure is no fun — but it’s just a feeling you can change. So, you missed a bunch of spelling words or math equations. In case you didn’t notice — the earth did not stop spinning. Learn from those mistakes and keep going. We learn more from our mistakes than our successes.
Trust me. I’ve made plenty of mistakes — and mine are often very public in the newspaper. But I have to keep going. I misspelled a business’ name one time. I’ve even called someone the wrong name in print before. Now I’ve made up a rhyme so every time I type that name, I make sure it rhymes and I know I’ve got the right name.
Making mistakes is part of being human. Picking ourselves up and dusting off the negative thoughts is what makes people so successful. Do you enjoy having light in your classroom? Thomas Edison invented the lightbulb after being told by his teacher he was “too stupid to learn anything.” Sure he failed 1,000 times, but he eventually got it right — and we have light!!! Thank you for not giving up Mr. Edison. You don’t give up either!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.