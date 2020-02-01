LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston is encouraging all Arkansans to exercise their civil rights by getting registered and voting in the preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial election being held March 3.
The deadline to register to vote if you are not already registered is Monday, Feb. 3. Arkansans can obtain a voter registration application from their local county clerk's office, public assistance office, public library, revenue office, military recruiting center, or you can visit the Secretary of State's website at www.sos.arkansas.gov to download one.
If you are already registered to vote, you do not need to register again. You can visit www.voterview.org to check your voter registration information, polling location, or view a sample ballot.
If you have moved or your information has changed and you need to update your voter registration, you have until Feb. 28 to make this change before the March 3 election.
The preferential primary is for people to choose the candidates they want to represent the party in the November general election.
You can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary no matter what party you are registered under. But if you vote in the Democratic primary and there is a runoff in the Republican primary, you can’t vote in that runoff.
You can also choose not to vote in either primary and only for judicial candidates. Those candidates will also appear on either party primary ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.