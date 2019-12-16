U.S. Attorney Duane “Dak” Kees had scheduled a town hall meeting about the dangers of children and cell phone usage for Monday night in Harrison, but the threat of inclement weather has postponed that to an unspecified date in the future.
The meeting was scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday with a question-and-answer session to follow.
However a press release from Kees’ office Monday afternoon said the possibility of freezing rain for the night.
The release said a new date will be set and Kees’ office will advise when that date is set again.
