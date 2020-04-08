The North Arkansas Medical Foundation has started a fundraising campaign to finance supplies for North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foundation executive director Kim Rosson said, “We are asking for your help with the supplies needed during this pandemic or for financial support if at all possible. These are uncertain times. Our neighbors, family members and friends are on the front lines fighting for us and they need our support now more than ever.”
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have directed hospitals across the country to stop performing elective and non-urgent procedures in order to preserve the personal protective equipment and hopefully prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.
“A large amount of our annual revenue for the hospital comes from these procedures and without them, it will have a significant effect on our hospital financially,” Rosson said. “Our much-needed supplies could cost as much as $100,000.”
NARMC is in need of:
• N95 masks and surgical masks.
• Surgical gowns and isolation gowns.
• Extended cuff exam gloves.
• Shoe covers.
• Caps.
• Disposable coveralls.
• Hand sanitizer.
“Our dedicated leadership staff has been in constant contact with the Office of Emergency Management in addition to our city and county officials,” Rosson said. “Our community needs are assessed each day on how NARMC can provide resources to those who need us most. Through that, we have identified that the area nursing homes in our service areas are in need of resources as well; therefore, we have reached out to them with support and supplies in addition to providing the necessary equipment for our Healthcare staff as well.
“We are extremely grateful to all those who have already donated supplies and given financial support to the North Arkansas Medical Foundation and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center during this difficult time. We are blessed to have organizations like ‘Pray Harrison’ praying for our hospital and those on the front lines each and every day. “We are also thankful for the many loving volunteers who have spent numerous hours making fabric masks for our staff here at the hospital. We are appreciative to the businesses such as Home Depot and Sherwin Williams which donated valuable PPE equipment, Miller Hardware and Main Street Merchandise Outlet acquiring N-95 masks for us, Pepsi donating 25 cases of drinks for our medical staff and many other businesses in the community who are working hand in hand with us currently to locate essential supplies for us and those in our community. As we receive them, we will share the information so that you too can show your appreciation to the businesses for reaching out and helping our community in a time of crisis. We must never underestimate the difference we can make in the lives of others when we put others first.”
Rosson added, “But most of all, we ask that you ‘STAY HOME, STAY SAFE.’ Your health is our highest priority.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: For more information on how you can help make a difference, email kim.rosson@narmc.com or call Rosson at (870) 414-4549. You can also visit www.narmc.org and make a donation.
