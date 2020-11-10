featured
Monuments Installed
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Monuments Installed-
The Boone County War Memorial Association added two new monuments near the Boone County War Memorial Monument located at the Boone County Courtpark. The two monuments have the insignias for the different service branches of the United States Armed Forces and a POW-MIA logo. The monuments were built and installed by the Hart Monument Company in Harrison. The new monuments will be on display during the Veteran’s Day event being held at the Boone County Courtpark on Wednesday morning at 11 am. That event will follow a Veteran’s Day parade starting at 10:00 am around the Harrison square.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
