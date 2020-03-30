LITTLE ROCK — An additional death from COVID-19, the disease brought on by the coronavirus, reported Monday afternoon and three more over the weekend brings the total toll to seven across Arkansas.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Sunday that there were 426 positive cases in Arkansas, but that number rose to 473 Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized dropped from 48 Saturday to 43 Sunday, but that number also rose, hitting 62 Monday afternoon.
When asked if the state had any way of projecting how many lives the virus might claim in Arkansas, Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said he didn’t have enough information yet. He said it appeared the correct estimate would be based on the ratio between patients who are hospitalized and didn’t survive.
Smith also said one new nursing home was added to the list of ones with positive cases. He said the new death reported was an individual in the age range 65 and older and the first related to a nursing home.
Of the 473 cases reported Monday, 15 were 18 or younger, 307 were ages 19-64 and the remaining 149 were patients 65 or older.
The governor said he had Monday approved another $45 million from the state’s rainy day fund to purchase personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and ventilators. That was added to the original $30 million announced last week.
Stacy Hurst, secretary of the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said Arkansas parks are open, but extensive measures have been taken to reduce risk for visitors and staff. Lodges, bath houses and welcome centers have been closed and overnight camping is limited only to self-contained RVs.
She said that the state wants to keep parks open as much as possible, but people must help to flatten the curve of positive diagnoses by avoiding congregating in groups. She also said park officials will be present to remind those people who refuse to comply.
Smith put a sharper point on the directive banning social gatherings of more than 10. He said 10 people from the same family who aren’t suffering any symptoms who get together isn’t as dangerous as standing shoulder to shoulder with 10 people from different states. It only takes one carrier to infect the entire group, leading to a potential domino effect.
