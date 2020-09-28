A massive girder to be used in construction of the new bridge over the Buffalo National River at Pruitt was hauled through Harrison last Thursday. The hauling company is scheduled to bring two more girders through town sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and the same again Thursday. The last girder wound through town about 11 a.m. last Thursday.
