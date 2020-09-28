Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.

9.29 BigBeam-WEB.jpg

James L. White/Staff

A massive girder to be used in construction of the new bridge over the Buffalo National River at Pruitt was hauled through Harrison last Thursday. The hauling company is scheduled to bring two more girders through town sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and the same again Thursday. The last girder wound through town about 11 a.m. last Thursday.

A massive girder to be used in construction of the new bridge over the Buffalo National River at Pruitt was hauled through Harrison last Thursday. The hauling company is scheduled to bring two more girders through town sometime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and the same again Thursday. The last girder wound through town about 11 a.m. last Thursday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.