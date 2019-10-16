If you’ve got some landscaping projects in the works for this fall, the city of Harrison has a deal for you.
Tim Holt, conservation resource manager with the city’s Public Works Department, and crew were busy this week grinding up brush and trees into mulch at the city and you can have some for free.
Holt said there will be about 450 tons of mulch ready beginning next week.
Holt said the mulch will be available free of charge, although you must haul it yourself.
“Bring trucks, trailers, dump trucks, semis, dump trucks, whatever they want to bring,” Holt said. “I’ll load them up.”
Holt said the city farm on Silver Valley Road is scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 21-25, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26.
With the approaching leaf pick-up coming, they will need room at the city farm, so they want to move as much mulch as possible next week.
Holt said the mulch is good for gardening or landscaping, among other things. Compost piled in long rows at the farm isn’t ready yet, but should be in mid-November.
