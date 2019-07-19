With grandkids normally located in Costa Rica and Florida, it’s a rare privilege when we can get together. God blessed me last week with a last-minute opportunity to babysit two granddaughters while their parents took teenagers to youth camp.
I have to admit up front, that I’m terrible at fixing “girl hair.” But no one seemed to mind.
I loved that I my only “job” was to play and have fun with the girls. It’s a rare visit that we don’t have to share each other with other family members or cousins — which we eventually did.
We enjoyed walking around their neighborhood, spotting skinny Florida squirrels. (I don’t know why they all looked so skinny, but they did.) Of course we enjoyed the beautiful flowers and long-legged cranes. We also spotted a red-headed woodpecker (Woody, I guess) at a park close by.
I also got to participate in my first “Cow Appreciation Day” at Chick-fil-A. Wow that was fun, crowded and the girls enjoyed their free kids meals. Unless the grands are around, I think I can make that kind of traffic and crowded space a one-time activity!
I’m not crafty at all, and the thought of dressing us up to resemble cows made my skin crawl. But my daughter-in-law assured me ahead of time, a black T-shirt with white spots safety pinned on would be as fancy as I had to get.
I’m also so sore from playing in their pool, wrestling a huge inflatable, pink flamingo with girls on top and having a blast with water guns. Five and seven year-olds have lots of energy.
It was also fun to talk about God and the blessings He has given us with the girls. Spending a week in Florida was a blessing I wasn’t expecting. Seeing six of the grands was so much fun. I’m glad they live in the same state and just an hour-plus away. (Depends upon how many millions are visiting Mickey that day!)
Going to church, the library, a free summer movie, Cow Appreciation Day, lots of swimming and outside picnics were all a blessing.
My secret for survival? I went to bed and fell asleep listening to a book when the girls went to bed. Plenty of rest … well maybe not “plenty” but enough to get me back to Arkansas. Now, I’m feeling tired.
And guess what? The Costa Rica kids will be with me this week, while mom and dad receive some additional training in Springfield, Missouri. So, with only two days separating all this Gram love, I will have been blessed to spend time with all nine.
If your grands live close by, I know it’s hard to understand. But this Gram’s heart was needing to see the kids and vacation just couldn’t get here soon enough.
I love it when God surprises us with blessings we really don’t deserve. Just like it was fun for me to surprise the girls with some “fun” things — God enjoys spoiling us too. We went to the drive-thru of a shaved ice place close to their house in our PJs and sandals. They just laughed and giggled and the owner of Pelican’s didn’t mind one bit!
God is the best. He not only has provided a way to have a personal relationship with Him, but he loves to spoil us even more than we show our love to our children or grandchildren.
James 1:17 (NLT), “Whatever is good and perfect is a gift coming down to us from God our Father, who created all the lights in the heavens. He never changes or casts a shifting shadow.”
Be watching for those “God” opportunities when He shows us extra love and gifts. They are there every day — like getting out of bed, a beautiful sunrise, or sunset, seeing a woodpecker or eating delicious cheese enchiladas! It goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway — or the priceless hugs and kisses from grandchildren.
