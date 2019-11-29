I hope you had a great Thanksgiving. The week has barely started. I’m writing this early, so I can spend extra time with our Costa Rica kids … but I’ve already laughed a bunch.
We do have so much to be thankful for. One of those things is laughter. Our son was asking me if I knew how to do some cool things on my phone. Of course, I didn’t, because I haven’t taken the time to read up on it … unlike a smart person I know … Joy!
So when I continued to be amazed at what he was showing me, I just had to laugh at myself. Now my brain is on overload with shortcuts and helpful hints — including some new apps I knew nothing about. I’ve already put some into use. I plan for them to stick around.
God does the same for us. He gives us a brand new day, every day. Lamentations 3:22-23 reads, “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is Thy Faithfulness.”
Just like I love a fresh new notebook and pen, God gives us a fresh new day. We get to choose if we want to be happy, grumpy, selfish, envious or kind, thoughtful and generous.
I’d like to offer another confession. This past Saturday, I spent the day at home — cooking, cleaning and re-organizing my kitchen. Remember how it feels to move into a new space. Well, our “new” space is 13 years old now. I wasn’t happy with the efficiency and the fact I was wasting some precious space. So while I cooked, I was thinking about how I would get rid of some stuff and rearrange some other things.
Then I remembered my mess in the drawer under the oven. I don’t even remember what I was cooking, or how long ago it was, but I had something still liquid dump upside down into my stove and I guess it seeped into the storage area underneath. Well, I eventually got the stove clean, but had never taken the time to clean out that drawer. I just knew to ignore it or hope the Lord would return before I had to deal with it.
With a clean repurposed kitchen … my “secret” mess was driving me crazy. How could I even smile out in public knowing the mess of my stove drawer??? What a hypocrite. “My name is Donna. I’m a messy and a hypocrite!”
So, with the new cleaned off counter space, I took the drawer out and began the process of chiseling off whatever mess had spilled in there and hardened over time. I had to prop the drawer up, so the front part could soak for a while. My precious husband, whom I’ve promised to keep around another 50 years or so, put his muscles to work and got the rest of the baked on stuff scraped off.
Oh, my space looks so nice. I can actually store pans and barbeque tools in that space. I’m so proud. Come on over and I’ll show you.
I think that’s exactly how we can feel when we ask God to clean our hearts. Clean and forgiven feels wonderful. And I’m enjoying laughing at myself, because I hope I’ve made you laugh, too. Somehow, I don’t believe I’m the only person in the universe who has done goofy things before.
So, I’m thankful for a God who makes life fun, exciting and new every morning. Just so you know, my sister Joy and my mother are both kitchen clean freaks. Both try to avoid letting me cook in their spaces … I’m not sure where my abilities came from, but I’ve always been this way. I FaceTimed with my mom on Saturday and she made the statement, “I see you are cooking again.” Yes ma’am.
Thank you Lord for your clean organized mercies that are at my disposal, every morning. You never forget where you put them, and you don’t ever forget that I need them … you forgive me for my shortcomings and I’m sure you grin at my attempts of my clean organized, efficient kitchen. You also already know how long, I’ll keep it that way.
I’m also thankful when we ask God to forgive our sin nature, He makes us a clean new creation. Clean feels great!
