“We will have 2,000 N95 masks air shipped by Friday, April 10, or Monday, April 13,” Christi Jackson said. “Once we have these to 911 director Daniel Bolen and he distributes them, we will see where we stand on needing more.”
Jackson was asked to begin finding PPE personal protection equipment, or PPE, for the area last week on Thursday, April 2, working in conjunction with Boone County 911 administrator Daniel Bolen. The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce agreed to accept donations on behalf of the effort. Jackson owns the Copper Rock Barn facility and has plenty of protected storage space for the pallets of supplies being delivered.
Jackson said the effort to procure local supplies for area emergency personnel and nursing homes went well over the weekend.
“We’ve been busy, but that’s good,” Jackson said. “Lots of individuals have brought out the cloth mask they made. We’ve already delivered 200 and [her husband, Dr. Kevin Jackson] has another 50 to deliver Monday.”
“Main Street Merchandise has found us 9,000 gloves which we’ve already turned over to Daniel,” she said. “He’s delivering them to fire, police and nursing homes and was so excited to get them.”
“The nursing homes are still in dire need of PPE,” Jackson said.
“In searching for items, I have found if you’re not first to ask, your last. And if the money isn’t available, we miss out,” she said.
“The community has been amazing in making their donations of money and items from their personal supplies, Jackson said.”
“Hospice is another entity we hadn’t thought about,” Jackson said. “They came by and picked up some shoe covers and gloves but still need other items.”
“Everything counts,” Jackson said. “Nothing is too small.”
Contact Christi Jackson by calling (870) 416-0401. Contact the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce at (870) 741-2659. Donations are being accepted by mail or can be dropped off at 621 E. Rush. The doors are locked but call to announce your presence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.