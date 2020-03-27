North Arkansas Regional Medical Center clinics are taking necessary precautions to protect patients and staff in response to the viral spread of COVID-19.
“Our teams are working to limit exposure within the clinic setting,” a press release said. “Alternate care delivery systems are available. Please contact your medical provider for more information related to your specific needs during this time. Currently, one visitor per patient is allowed in all NARMC clinics. All visitors will be screened upon entrance.
“If you need a physician after-hours, please call provider’s office. Your call will be directed to our after-hours answering service and someone will be available to assist you.
“NARMC clinics may be reducing hours due to the current state of emergency. You may contact your provider’s office and our staff will be available to assist you.
“Your safety is our healthcare team’s first priority. Thank you for your support and patience during this time,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.