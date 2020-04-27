North Arkansas Regional Medical’s (NARMC) main priority is to keep our community healthy and safe. As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, our main concern is preventing the spread of the virus. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there are several ways to continue to practice social distancing and to ensure your safety here in our community.
Facts about COVID-19:
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
· Buy groceries, medicine and other essential items, go to the doctor and complete banking activities online when possible.
· If you must go in person, stay at least 6 feet away from others, wear a face mask and disinfect items you must touch.
· Order deliveries and takeout. Limit in-person contact as much as possible.
· Stay at home if you are sick. If you feel like you need to see your physician, please call ahead. You may be able to utilize telemedicine.
· Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing services or taxis.
Reference: cdc.gov/coronavirus
NARMC is here for you when you need us. If you have specific COVID-19 questions or concerns, call (870) 414-4010.
