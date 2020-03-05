North Arkansas Regional Medical Center is working closely with Boone County Health Department and Arkansas Department of Health to understand the potential impact of the COVID-19 virus, commonly known as the coronavirus. NARMC is committed to serving our community in the safest possible way.
At this time, there is still a lot of flu activity in our area, which may be mistaken for COVID-19. NARMC encourages specific steps to reduce the spread of any viral illness. Please consider taking the following steps recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to help us keep our community safe:
• Avoid close contact.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick, as well.
• Wear a mask if you must be in a crowded area or you are coughing. Masks are provided at NARMC and in NARMC clinics.
• Stay home when you are sick or running a fever, if possible.
• Cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing.
• Wear a mask if you are sneezing and coughing and must be in a public setting.
• Wash your hands frequently!
• If you are experiencing flu like symptoms, please call your physician’s office before coming into the clinic if possible.
Source: North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
