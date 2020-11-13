North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) is extending its hours for mammography to better accommodate those needing to schedule a
later appointment. “Our Imaging Services Department provides flexible times for women to fit
their mammograms into their busy schedules,” says Tom Downes, Director of Imaging Services
at NARMC. “We are now accepting appointments until 5 p.m. Monday- Friday.” A referral is
preferred but not necessary for a screening mammogram. This can be a self-referral with the
patient providing a primary care physician’s information for the report.
Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women.
Mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat and before
it is big enough to feel or cause symptoms. This technology allows doctors to look at the breast
layer by layer and pinpoint even the smallest of breast cancers.
There are different symptoms of breast cancer, including a new lump in the breast or under the
arm and pain in any area of the breast, but some people have no symptoms at all. “Breast
cancer detected early, when it is small, is easier to treat successfully. Thankfully, mammography
allows us to find small early cancers,” says Dr. Brandon Hicks, Radiologist at NARMC. “A yearly
screening is important to find these small cancers,” he says.
Since some people don’t have symptoms, it is important to have regular check-ups and
mammograms. “Right now is the perfect time to schedule a mammogram, the best tool
available for the early detection of breast cancer,” says Downes.
To schedule a mammogram at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center call 870-414-4888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.