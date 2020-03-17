“Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community and healthcare personnel, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center is restricting all visitors until further notice,” the hospital announced Tuesday.
NARMC’s top priority is keeping our community healthy and safe as we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in Arkansas, a press release said.
“We take the health of our community and staff very seriously,” COO and CNO Sammie Cribbs said. “Restricting visitors is one way we are trying to reduce the spread of viral illnesses. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Special consideration will be given to obstetrics and individual patient needs on a case by case basis.
NARMC will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will evaluate our processes as we see how this situation impacts our community.
